False Goats Beard by joansmor
False Goats Beard

That is what my phone says anyway. I looked it up and seemed to match. More flowers from the place we brought the maple syrup ice cream.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Linda Godwin
It’s very attractive and like little purple Christmas trees in bloom. Nice shot!!
July 17th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
So pretty!
July 17th, 2024  
