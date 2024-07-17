Previous
I have that feeling I am being watched. by joansmor
I have that feeling I am being watched.

Two sitting in my exercise chair and watching me eat Pringles - which she loves. Eventually, she comes over to me to have a taste.
Joan Robillard

