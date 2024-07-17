Sign up
Photo 3887
I have that feeling I am being watched.
Two sitting in my exercise chair and watching me eat Pringles - which she loves. Eventually, she comes over to me to have a taste.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4372
photos
192
followers
110
following
Tags
two
