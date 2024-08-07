Sign up
Previous
Photo 3908
What are you doing on the deck?
This guy was approaching the deck when I moved and startled him and over to the tree he ran.
Oh my, I woke up this morning and discovered I forgot to post this photo. Well, nothing that unusual.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4393
photos
190
followers
108
following
1070% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th August 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
