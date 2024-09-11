Sign up
Previous
Photo 3943
Early turning
Some trees every year turn early. This is because they are not the healthiest tress but boy are some of them just beautiful.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
8
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4428
photos
188
followers
106
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
turning
Suzanne
ace
Lovely Autumn colours.
September 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a glorious tree!
September 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm hoping for a colorful fall- this could be a sign I'm going to get it!
September 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing how early they are going this year! That one is a beauty.
September 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
How lovely it is!
September 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Striking capture! Looks especially nice with the blue house in the background!
September 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
September 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous fall colours!
September 12th, 2024
