Early turning by joansmor
Early turning

Some trees every year turn early. This is because they are not the healthiest tress but boy are some of them just beautiful.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1080% complete

Suzanne ace
Lovely Autumn colours.
September 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a glorious tree!
September 11th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm hoping for a colorful fall- this could be a sign I'm going to get it!
September 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing how early they are going this year! That one is a beauty.
September 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
How lovely it is!
September 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Striking capture! Looks especially nice with the blue house in the background!
September 11th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous fall colours!
September 12th, 2024  
