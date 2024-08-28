Previous
A Two CLose up by joansmor
Photo 3929

A Two CLose up

This is Two in the morning. If you look carefully you might see the reflection in her pupil. I too a picture of her using the front camera on my cellphone. You see part of the front with her in the selfie view.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Barb ace
I see it!
August 28th, 2024  
Betsey ace
I see it and she is beautiful. x
August 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Clever details!
August 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful feline closeup!
August 28th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Ahhh beautiful.
August 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful kitty and a fun reflection in his eye!
August 28th, 2024  
