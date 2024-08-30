One of Two

Previous
I had to take a friend in for a procedure today and had three hours to kill. So why not visit the lighthouses in the area? Been a while since I have been to see them. THis is one of the lights at Two Lights.
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture.
August 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very nice. Looks like a beautiful day too.
August 30th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely lighthouse!
August 30th, 2024  
