My grandniece and her father

It was about as good a day as it could have been for Chelsea's wedding. She was a beautiful, happy bride.

Only a couple of problems for me - one I fell just before my GF got there to go (I managed to get up after a bit, second - I went to the wrong barn venue for weddings. Who knew there were two so close? Got to the wedding just as the started the walk uo the path.