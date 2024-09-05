Sign up
Photo 3937
The Bride and Groom
Another photo from the wedding. Today I had lunch with two old friends who go way back. Haven't gotten together since Covid. Things got in the way even after COVID-19 lessened.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th September 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
Corinne C
ace
Great photo
September 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely!
September 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So ,lovely .
September 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They had a beautiful place for a wedding. Beautiful capture.
September 6th, 2024
