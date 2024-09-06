Previous
Father and Sons by joansmor
Photo 3938

Father and Sons

My nephew on the far right with his two sons. At the wedding on Wednesday.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
A nice family portrait.
Great family capture
Weddings are such a great opportunity to get family group shots! Nice.
