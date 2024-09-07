Previous
Sister of bridge taking a couple of pictures by joansmor
Sister of bridge taking a couple of pictures

Fantastic day for a wedding. I got my phone replaced and am back in business. Thank goodness.Its been a busy week.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beautiful light!
September 7th, 2024  
