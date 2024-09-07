Sign up
Previous
Photo 3939
Sister of bridge taking a couple of pictures
Fantastic day for a wedding. I got my phone replaced and am back in business. Thank goodness.Its been a busy week.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
NIKON D7500
4th September 2024 5:53pm
Tags
wedding
Mags
ace
Beautiful light!
September 7th, 2024
