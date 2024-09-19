Sign up
Photo 3951
I forgot to post this
Took my friend who was having an operation to the beach the night before. The fog decided to come in.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
fog
Beryl Lloyd
Such wonderful mistiness ! - full of mystery !
September 20th, 2024
