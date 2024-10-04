Sign up
Previous
Photo 3966
The old hen
There have been a lot of roosters and chickens made of metal popping up. I like this old sort of rusted one. It was the same color as the side of the building so I played with it a bit to lighten the wall and darkened the hen or is it a rooster.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
fowl
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice find and edit ! fav
October 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! What a great find and I'd really like to see some of their work.
October 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot. I love the rustic colours.
October 5th, 2024
