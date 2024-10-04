Previous
The old hen by joansmor
Photo 3966

The old hen

There have been a lot of roosters and chickens made of metal popping up. I like this old sort of rusted one. It was the same color as the side of the building so I played with it a bit to lighten the wall and darkened the hen or is it a rooster.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice find and edit ! fav
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! What a great find and I'd really like to see some of their work.
October 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. I love the rustic colours.
October 5th, 2024  
