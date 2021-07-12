Sign up
Photo 1527
FUN FACT:Everyone secretly hates you.
…… sixwordstory
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
6
4
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
3187
photos
302
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
12th July 2021 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
painting
,
modern
,
mixedmedia
,
photoart
,
jm6ws
,
jdm365
☠northy
ace
A brilliant bit of art - if somewhat depressing
July 13th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Cool mixed media. I agree with
@northy
depressing and unfortunately felt by many people.
July 13th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 13th, 2021
sarah
ace
This is so intriguing fav
July 13th, 2021
joeyM
ace
@randystreat
thanks,that’s my mood for today—- I feel depressed 😢
July 13th, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
Wow, very creative and thought-provoking. Great art often arises out of suffering. I do hope you feel more positive tomorrow though. Hugs to you.
July 13th, 2021
