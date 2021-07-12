Previous
FUN FACT:Everyone secretly hates you. by joemuli
Photo 1527

FUN FACT:Everyone secretly hates you.

…… sixwordstory
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
☠northy ace
A brilliant bit of art - if somewhat depressing
July 13th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Cool mixed media. I agree with @northy depressing and unfortunately felt by many people.
July 13th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 13th, 2021  
sarah ace
This is so intriguing fav
July 13th, 2021  
joeyM ace
@randystreat thanks,that’s my mood for today—- I feel depressed 😢
July 13th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
Wow, very creative and thought-provoking. Great art often arises out of suffering. I do hope you feel more positive tomorrow though. Hugs to you.
July 13th, 2021  
