9 / 365
Cut and glue
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3783
photos
298
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
4th August 2022 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like this. I also like the way it plays off the wooden backdrop.
August 5th, 2022
