Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
18 / 365
She scrambled the words I love you
*sixwordstory
… bokeh are photobombing thru the window, love it though👌❤️
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3806
photos
297
followers
116
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Latest from all albums
17
994
1054
1737
1738
18
1055
995
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
7th August 2022 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
origami
,
pencils
,
pens
,
cardstock
,
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jm6ws
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Julie Duncan
ace
Uh-oh! Did your wall get colored on? Well, no matter! It's cool! ;)
August 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close