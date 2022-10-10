Previous
Back 2 normal? by joemuli
56 / 365

Back 2 normal?

…… I don’t think so🙏🙃
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Call me Joe

@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Walks @ 7
Normal is an illusion but really it is not but the setting on a dryer. I hope you are coping with things okay.
October 11th, 2022  
