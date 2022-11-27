Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
73 / 365
R U KIDding me?!?
👧🏻👶🧒🏻🧑🏾🦲👨🏿🦲
View in Blackground thanks 👌
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4187
photos
294
followers
116
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Latest from all albums
60
1076
1830
1145
1077
1831
73
61
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
oilpastels
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
childart
Islandgirl
ace
Nice colours!
November 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Your love of colors is contagious
November 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close