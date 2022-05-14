Previous
Sydney Harbour sailing. by johnfalconer
15 / 365

Sydney Harbour sailing.

I used to do this in the mid 1960s! Man that was along time ago.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
4% complete

