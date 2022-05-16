Previous
Full moon lighting up Sydney Harbour Bridge… by johnfalconer
Full moon lighting up Sydney Harbour Bridge…

….. with the help of the annual Vivid light show in Sydney.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Linda Godwin
Beautiful shot of the bridge and lights
May 17th, 2022  
