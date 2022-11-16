Sign up
72 / 365
A bargain for $US21,500
I googled this old Louis Vuitton skateboard and case. I can’t afford one for each of my grandsons. Oh well. I’ll pass as I wouldn’t want them to argue over it.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
2
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
skateboard
case
sydney
louis
vuitton
KWind
Wow... that is insane. Imagine spending that much money on a skateboard.
November 16th, 2022
Corinne C
Wow, that would be a gift!
November 16th, 2022
