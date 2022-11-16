Previous
A bargain for $US21,500 by johnfalconer
A bargain for $US21,500

I googled this old Louis Vuitton skateboard and case. I can’t afford one for each of my grandsons. Oh well. I’ll pass as I wouldn’t want them to argue over it.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

John Falconer

KWind ace
Wow... that is insane. Imagine spending that much money on a skateboard.
November 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow, that would be a gift!
November 16th, 2022  
