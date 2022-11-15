Previous
Louis Vuitton is in town. by johnfalconer
Louis Vuitton is in town.

These bags are no longer in production so I didn’t buy any!!
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

John Falconer

Kathy ace
Well, of course. You wouldn't want to be out of style.
November 15th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy. You nailed it.
It’s just a fabulous exhibition. Free. And quick. I loved it.
November 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shots of these, I would not want any of them! I have some old classical ones as travel luggage and they are still my favourites ;-)
November 15th, 2022  
