71 / 365
Louis Vuitton is in town.
These bags are no longer in production so I didn’t buy any!!
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
555
photos
141
followers
355
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sydney
,
exhibition
,
louis
,
vuitton
,
bags.
Kathy
ace
Well, of course. You wouldn't want to be out of style.
November 15th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy. You nailed it.
It’s just a fabulous exhibition. Free. And quick. I loved it.
November 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great shots of these, I would not want any of them! I have some old classical ones as travel luggage and they are still my favourites ;-)
November 15th, 2022
