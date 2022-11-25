Sign up
Bodyboards lined up for Manly Surf School
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
John Falconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
9
4
2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
25th November 2022 12:39pm
surf
manly
bodyboard
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous weather, love the pops of colour.
November 26th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, nice. Lovely multi-coloured pile of boards.
November 26th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Nice colourful find
November 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Very colourful
November 26th, 2022
