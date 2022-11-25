Previous
Next
Bodyboards lined up for Manly Surf School by johnfalconer
81 / 365

Bodyboards lined up for Manly Surf School

25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous weather, love the pops of colour.
November 26th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, nice. Lovely multi-coloured pile of boards.
November 26th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Nice colourful find
November 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Very colourful
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise