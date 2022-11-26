Carmen at sunset!!

Opera Australia performed Carmen at Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour at sunset. Not my favourite opera but it was great. Cockatoo Island was once a Royal Australian Navy shipyard but now it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is managed by the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust which is also responsible for seven other lands around Sydney Harbour. The Harbour Trust maintains the island as a landmark harbour attraction with cultural events and heritage interpretation. Fabulous. And the weather was fabulous too! This photo was taken on my iPhone 11.