Previous
Next
Carmen at sunset!! by johnfalconer
82 / 365

Carmen at sunset!!

Opera Australia performed Carmen at Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour at sunset. Not my favourite opera but it was great. Cockatoo Island was once a Royal Australian Navy shipyard but now it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is managed by the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust which is also responsible for seven other lands around Sydney Harbour. The Harbour Trust maintains the island as a landmark harbour attraction with cultural events and heritage interpretation. Fabulous. And the weather was fabulous too! This photo was taken on my iPhone 11.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Open air theater is enjoyable
November 29th, 2022  
Uccellino Grigio
Nice! Love the rich colors set against the sunset.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise