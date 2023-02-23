Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
My family disembarked here in 1955!
On 11 January 1955 my mum, dad, younger brother, big sister and I arrived as migrants from Scotland on one of the many, many UK/Europe to Australia migrant ships. A much much smaller ship than this!!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
665
photos
173
followers
372
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Latest from all albums
165
166
167
158
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
circular
,
cruise
,
quay
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
,
sixws-137
Diana
ace
What a great shot and narrative. You were certainly one of the lucky ones 👍🏻
February 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I had family that went to New Zealand at a similar time from Scotland.
February 23rd, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Great image!! What a journey that must have been.
February 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot bringing back memories for you!
February 23rd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
A huge journey to another land, what memories for you!
February 23rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@wakelys
@pamknowler
@beryl
@happysnaps
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. we landed at this very dock!
February 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close