My family disembarked here in 1955! by johnfalconer
171 / 365

My family disembarked here in 1955!

On 11 January 1955 my mum, dad, younger brother, big sister and I arrived as migrants from Scotland on one of the many, many UK/Europe to Australia migrant ships. A much much smaller ship than this!!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in.
46% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
What a great shot and narrative. You were certainly one of the lucky ones 👍🏻
February 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I had family that went to New Zealand at a similar time from Scotland.
February 23rd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Great image!! What a journey that must have been.
February 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot bringing back memories for you!
February 23rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
A huge journey to another land, what memories for you!
February 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @wakelys @pamknowler @beryl @happysnaps Thanks for the much appreciated comments. we landed at this very dock!
February 23rd, 2023  
