173 / 365
They watch me: I watch them.
This is the Royal Australian Navy training college opposite our place. There is a tiny tiny flash of red there!!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in.
668
photos
173
followers
372
following
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
158
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th February 2023 2:54pm
Tags
sydney
,
harbour
,
navy
,
penguin
,
balmoral
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
,
sixws-137
Diana
ace
What a great view and shot, it sure is tiny ;-)
February 26th, 2023
