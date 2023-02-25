Previous
Next
They watch me: I watch them. by johnfalconer
173 / 365

They watch me: I watch them.

This is the Royal Australian Navy training college opposite our place. There is a tiny tiny flash of red there!!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great view and shot, it sure is tiny ;-)
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise