A flash of red (and orange and yellow and green and blue and violet!!) by johnfalconer
174 / 365

A flash of red (and orange and yellow and green and blue and violet!!)

For the month of February Sydney is hosting WorldPride 2023!
This is the light rail (tram) platform at the Circular Quay terminal.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

John Falconer

My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and perspective, love the SC.
February 26th, 2023  
