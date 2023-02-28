Previous
Are black and white ellipses circles?

The internet suggests that this logo consists of three ovals? I suggest it’s three ellipses not ovals.

Ellipses have a defined geometrical figures in mathematics. Ovals do not. Similarly circles also have a defined mathematical description as all the points of circle are at a fixed distance from the center.

All circles are ellipses but of course all ellipses are not circles.

Ellipses are sort of squashed circles with two symmetric axis (semi-major and semi-minor).

I do hope you guys like this, my last black and white circle photograph for 2023.
28th February 2023

John Falconer

