Are black and white ellipses circles?

The internet suggests that this logo consists of three ovals? I suggest it’s three ellipses not ovals.



Ellipses have a defined geometrical figures in mathematics. Ovals do not. Similarly circles also have a defined mathematical description as all the points of circle are at a fixed distance from the center.



All circles are ellipses but of course all ellipses are not circles.



Ellipses are sort of squashed circles with two symmetric axis (semi-major and semi-minor).



I do hope you guys like this, my last black and white circle photograph for 2023.

