Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 443
Can you guess what this is?
Absolutely SOOC. Absolutely nothing done to it. Not even cropping.
No prizes if you can guess what it is. Only kudos.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
941
photos
201
followers
387
following
121% complete
View this month »
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2023 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
guess
,
sixws-145
John
ace
No idea, but quite interesting, especially where the little chip of paint has peeled off.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@congaree
Hint. It’s not a chip of paint or part of anything.
November 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A water drip ?
November 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hint. It’s not a chip of paint or part of anything.