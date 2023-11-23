Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 444
Attention! Elvis has left the building!
Well not quite. This is me with an Elvis impersonator who gave a show here at the facility a couple of days ago. We all seemed to have a bit of fun with this Elvis.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
943
photos
202
followers
387
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Latest from all albums
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
163
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
2022/23
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
elvis
,
impersonator
,
sixws-145
Diana
ace
what a great shot of the two of you, he sure must have cheered you up :-)
November 23rd, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
Good to have fun. You've captured the moment
November 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
He's a great Elvis, looks like fun.
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close