Previous
Attention! Elvis has left the building! by johnfalconer
Photo 444

Attention! Elvis has left the building!

Well not quite. This is me with an Elvis impersonator who gave a show here at the facility a couple of days ago. We all seemed to have a bit of fun with this Elvis.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a great shot of the two of you, he sure must have cheered you up :-)
November 23rd, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
Good to have fun. You've captured the moment
November 23rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
He's a great Elvis, looks like fun.
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise