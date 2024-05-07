Sign up
Photo 610
Salted caramel cake at Hellenic Patisserie and Gelato Bar, Marrickville. Sydney.
I should make it clear that I only was only given a couple of mouthfuls. Surprisingly it wasn’t as sweet as it looks so to me it was absolutely delicious.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
chocolate
food
cake
dessert
caramel
ssp
Sam Palmer
That looks good!
May 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Oh my gosh, that looks delicious.
May 8th, 2024
Agnes
Delicious
May 8th, 2024
Mags
Wow! I'm drooling!
May 8th, 2024
Monica
That looks soooooooo good!
May 8th, 2024
