Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 445
Tripping the light fantastic with Candy!
… and with one crutch and she made sure I didn’t fall over. Great fun here. Three entertainers in one week! My physio thought I did really well!
It was my iPhone but a nurse took the photo. She also took a photo with another house Phone. And took photos of everyone who danced. No one said no.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
944
photos
201
followers
386
following
121% complete
View this month »
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
Latest from all albums
439
440
441
442
443
444
163
445
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
john
,
dance
,
candy
,
dancing
,
sixws-145
Susan Wakely
ace
Good for you John. Leave the hokey cokey for others at the moment.
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close