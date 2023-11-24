Previous
Tripping the light fantastic with Candy! by johnfalconer
Tripping the light fantastic with Candy!

… and with one crutch and she made sure I didn’t fall over. Great fun here. Three entertainers in one week! My physio thought I did really well!

It was my iPhone but a nurse took the photo. She also took a photo with another house Phone. And took photos of everyone who danced. No one said no.


24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

John Falconer

Susan Wakely ace
Good for you John. Leave the hokey cokey for others at the moment.
November 24th, 2023  
