A world without jasmine? Simply unimaginable. by johnfalconer
Photo 446

A world without jasmine? Simply unimaginable.

Jan Moran, “Scent of Triumph”
A rainstorm stripped the jasmine bush of its flowers. The perfume was overpowering. It was fabulous.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Joan Robillard ace
I hate the overwhelming smell of Jasmine. But a good capture,
November 25th, 2023  
Sam Palmer
I bet that scent was wonderful.
November 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@joansmor
Thanks Joan. The scent is very strong and pervasive so I know what you mean.
November 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@samcat
Thanks Sam. The perfume was very strong.
November 25th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
That's a big spread of flowers
November 25th, 2023  
