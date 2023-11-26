Previous
“I could not eat a kangaroo.” by johnfalconer
“I could not eat a kangaroo.”

And Ogden Nash (1902-1971) continues:
“But many fine Australians do.
Those with cookbooks as well as boomerangs
Prefer him in tasty kangaroo-meringues.”

I didn’t really take any decent photos today. This is from September 2023 when I spent a few days in the NSW Mid-North Coast about 400 kms north of Sydney.
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
winghong_ho
Wonderful scene. I wish to visit Australia in the future.
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic - glad we got to see it.
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely golden tones.
November 26th, 2023  
