“I could not eat a kangaroo.”

And Ogden Nash (1902-1971) continues:

“But many fine Australians do.

Those with cookbooks as well as boomerangs

Prefer him in tasty kangaroo-meringues.”



I didn’t really take any decent photos today. This is from September 2023 when I spent a few days in the NSW Mid-North Coast about 400 kms north of Sydney.