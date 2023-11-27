Previous
“The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he's in prison.” by johnfalconer
“The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he's in prison.”

Fyodor Dostoevsky
(Russian author. 1821-1881)

This is a large aviary at the facility. It houses 5 budgerigars.

John Falconer

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It must be so therapeutic to get out to see the garden and the budgerigars even though you along with the birds are in confinement.
November 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
An aviary there? How wonderful
November 27th, 2023  
