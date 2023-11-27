Sign up
Previous
Photo 448
“The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he's in prison.”
Fyodor Dostoevsky
(Russian author. 1821-1881)
This is a large aviary at the facility. It houses 5 budgerigars.
Maybe I should have cropped this a bit more?! In fact I will and replace the photo. … Done!!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
947
photos
201
followers
386
following
122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th November 2023 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
manly
,
vale
,
aviary
,
budgerigars
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It must be so therapeutic to get out to see the garden and the budgerigars even though you along with the birds are in confinement.
November 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
An aviary there? How wonderful
November 27th, 2023
