Photo 575
“Old” but not expired yet. Single subject April #2.
This is a Bird of Paradise here in Australia. It maybe called a Crane Flower in Africa whence it originated. It is on its last legs but still proud and beautiful.
This is a new challenge started by Northy
@northy
Pick a word and photograph it every day for April. My word is “old” which has dozens and dozens of synonyms. The link is:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49096/single-subject-april-2024-edition
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
10
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1083
photos
216
followers
359
following
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2024 1:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
old
,
bird
,
paradise
,
sydney
,
randwick
,
30-shots2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot :-)
April 2nd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
They do well here too. Lovely shot.
April 2nd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a gorgeous “old” flower.
April 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Still a beauty.
April 2nd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a flamboyant flower even when "Old"
April 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
April 2nd, 2024
Angela
Wonderful colours
April 2nd, 2024
Angela
Enjoyed your link on your bio of the popular page photos. You have a real eye for both action and form. I'll enjoy following you!
April 2nd, 2024
moni kozi
Wonderful flower and closeup
April 2nd, 2024
