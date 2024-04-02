Previous
“Old” but not expired yet. Single subject April #2. by johnfalconer
“Old” but not expired yet. Single subject April #2.

This is a Bird of Paradise here in Australia. It maybe called a Crane Flower in Africa whence it originated. It is on its last legs but still proud and beautiful.

This is a new challenge started by Northy @northy

Pick a word and photograph it every day for April. My word is “old” which has dozens and dozens of synonyms. The link is:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49096/single-subject-april-2024-edition
John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot :-)
April 2nd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
They do well here too. Lovely shot.
April 2nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a gorgeous “old” flower.
April 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Still a beauty.
April 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
April 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a flamboyant flower even when "Old"
April 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
April 2nd, 2024  
Angela
Wonderful colours
April 2nd, 2024  
Angela
Enjoyed your link on your bio of the popular page photos. You have a real eye for both action and form. I'll enjoy following you!
April 2nd, 2024  
moni kozi
Wonderful flower and closeup
April 2nd, 2024  
