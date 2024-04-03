Queen Victoria Building still reigns supreme.

Single subject theme “ Old” - April #3



Queen Victoria Building or QVB as it is nearly always called, was finished in 1898 just in time for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in the same year. The five story building which occupies a full city block right in the middle of the City of Sydney is now occupied by all the upmarket shops you can think of. It was designed by George McRae then aged only 27, a Scottish architect who had emigrated to Sydney in 1884. There is an atrium which runs the full length of the building. The dominant feature of this sandstone clad building is the great central dome of 19 metres (62 ft) in diameter and 60 metres (196 ft) from ground to top and is sheeted externally in copper, as are the 20 smaller domes. There are many statues and other carvings and artwork in and surrounding the building. Inside are two giant 19th century clocks.



It’s absolutely beautiful.



QVB had a chequered life from day 1 and was not a financial success. It ended up in the hands of the Sydney council and there were plans in the 60s to demolish it. Sydney residents led by trade union leader Jack Mundey fought for and saved the building. It was leased to a developer for 99 years and it was successfully restored and reopened in 1986.



If you ever visit Sydney it’s worth a visit and inside is a photographer’s dream. I’ve posted photos to 365 in earlier years.