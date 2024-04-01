Sign up
Photo 574
“Old” but still a feature. Single subject April #1.
This is a small part of a 1920s or so old stairwell wall from the ground floor of a pub to the toilets in the basement. It is a feature stairwell wall and it kind of works.
This is a new challenge started by Northy
@northy
Pick a word and photograph it every day for April. My word is “old” which has dozens and dozens of synonyms. The link is:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49096/single-subject-april-2024-edition
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1083
photos
216
followers
359
following
157% complete
View this month »
12
1
2022/24
iPhone 11 Pro Max
1st April 2024 6:02pm
Tags
old
,
hotel
,
wall
,
sydney.
,
30-shots2024
Angela
Such interesting textures
April 2nd, 2024
