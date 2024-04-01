Previous
“Old” but still a feature. Single subject April #1. by johnfalconer
Photo 574

“Old” but still a feature. Single subject April #1.

This is a small part of a 1920s or so old stairwell wall from the ground floor of a pub to the toilets in the basement. It is a feature stairwell wall and it kind of works.

This is a new challenge started by Northy @northy

Pick a word and photograph it every day for April. My word is “old” which has dozens and dozens of synonyms. The link is:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49096/single-subject-april-2024-edition
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

John Falconer

Angela
Such interesting textures
April 2nd, 2024  
