Photo 573
“These eggs are broken. Cracked."
"Yes, ma'am. That happens sometimes."
"Does it?"
"Yes, it's the unfortunate part of being an egg.”
― Peter Hedges, American author.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
1080
photos
216
followers
356
following
156% complete
View this month »
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2024 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
easter
,
egg
Wylie
ace
ha ha, looks like you had lots to work with!
April 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Great shot and narrative, I wonder how long the pieces lasted ;-)
April 1st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@pusspup
Thanks. The egg was manageable.
April 1st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana. Confession time. If you look at the exif you will see it was taken on Thursday when it was given to me and eaten on Thursday night. No willpower.
April 1st, 2024
eDorre
ace
Yum!
April 1st, 2024
Cordiander
😅 It seems you are a chocolate lover...
April 1st, 2024
