“These eggs are broken. Cracked." by johnfalconer
“These eggs are broken. Cracked."

 "Yes, ma'am. That happens sometimes." 
"Does it?"
 "Yes, it's the unfortunate part of being an egg.”
― Peter Hedges, American author.
John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Wylie ace
ha ha, looks like you had lots to work with!
April 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Great shot and narrative, I wonder how long the pieces lasted ;-)
April 1st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@pusspup
Thanks. The egg was manageable.
April 1st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana. Confession time. If you look at the exif you will see it was taken on Thursday when it was given to me and eaten on Thursday night. No willpower.
April 1st, 2024  
eDorre ace
Yum!
April 1st, 2024  
Cordiander
😅 It seems you are a chocolate lover...
April 1st, 2024  
