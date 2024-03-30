Sign up
Previous
Photo 572
Julia and her rock solid friend.
At Eden Gardens, Sydney with a photography group.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2024 11:31am
man
,
rock
,
gardens
,
sculpture
,
sydney
,
seat
,
eden
,
julia
,
ssp
,
sixws-148
Dorothy
ace
Very cool!
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
He sure is rock solid, what a great find and capture.
March 31st, 2024
