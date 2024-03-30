Previous
Julia and her rock solid friend. by johnfalconer
Photo 572

Julia and her rock solid friend.

At Eden Gardens, Sydney with a photography group.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very cool!
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
He sure is rock solid, what a great find and capture.
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise