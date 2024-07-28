A photo of someone else’s photo. What is it??

Photo by TANIA MALKIN of the NORTHERN TERRITORY



An intricate image of an alluvial fan on the flood plains of the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf rivers and their creeks.



A landscape within a landscape, the water flow illustrates a tree, clouds and soil. The alluvial fans show the history of the waters' flow and illustrate how they bring life to the region inthe wet season.



Joseph Bonaparte Gulf flood plains in the Northern Territory, Australia.



Nikon D810, Zeiss Planar 85mm, 1/800, f/8, ISO 500, handheld, taken from a helicopter at approximately 610m (2000ft)

