149 / 365
The silhouettes of progress.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
2020
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
4th January 2021 8:16pm
Sizes
Privacy
Featured
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
skyline
,
sydney
Kathy A
ace
Brilliant! Amazing colours!
January 4th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow, what a sky; fav
January 4th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Fantastic fav!
January 4th, 2021
