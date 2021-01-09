Sign up
154 / 365
Seagull droppings.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
206
photos
113
followers
284
following
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
153
47
48
154
49
155
156
50
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2020/21
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
10th January 2021 2:24pm
Tags
car
,
rocks
,
seagull
,
sydney
Jennie B.
ace
Lol 😆
January 11th, 2021
moni kozi
aaahaaahaaa!!! good one!
but what is that supposed to be? some sort of modern art thing? or a memorial of some sort?
January 11th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oops, what do you feed the seagulls in Sydney.
January 11th, 2021
