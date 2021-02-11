Sign up
Previous
Next
187 / 365
Balmain 1840s worker’s cottage. Sydney
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020/21
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
13th February 2021 10:57am
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
cottage
,
sydney
,
balmain
,
worker’s
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice texture added to the shot.
February 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the vintage processing.
February 14th, 2021
John Brown
ace
Excellent B/W shot looks great on black
February 14th, 2021
