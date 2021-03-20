Previous
Next
Elaboration by johnfalconer
224 / 365

Elaboration

This is the full view of my abstract closeup uploaded on 18/3/21:
https://365project.org/johnfalconer/365/2021-03-18
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fabulous sculpture!
March 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise