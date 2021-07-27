Sign up
Photo 840
Another Tuesday rolls by...
Here we are again - nothing much has changed from last week except the agapanthus are coming into bloom and things are looking a bit more verdant.
Last week:
https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2021-07-20
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
