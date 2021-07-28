Sign up
Photo 840
Ern again
A zoom-burst shot of the ern in the graveyard in a loal village.
Previous shot is here:
https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2021-07-08
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
0
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th July 2021 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
