Tuesday Garden by jon_lip
Photo 873

Tuesday Garden

Another dull and overcast day. Just started tidying up for the fast-approaching autumn. Cleared out some old lavender and bay leaves and some general clearing up.
Last week looks just the same: https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2021-08-24
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

