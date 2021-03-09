Previous
Kithurst Hill from Bury Hill by josiegilbert
Kithurst Hill from Bury Hill

This shot was taken from the top of Bury Hill, near Arundel. We are looking eastwards towards Kithurst Hill. The path in the foreground is part of the South Downs Way.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
