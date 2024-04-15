Previous
Yellow and red tulip by josiegilbert
Yellow and red tulip

A close up of a yellow and red striped tulip.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Diana ace
Stunning capture, love the colours and light.
April 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat edit
April 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This is so lovely.
April 17th, 2024  
