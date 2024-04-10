Previous
Pink tulips after the storm by josiegilbert
Photo 695

Pink tulips after the storm

Last night was wet and very windy, so today the tulips are not looking their best.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
have they turned off the fountain? Gorgeous capture
April 11th, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It wasn't working that day, but I know that they have been having trouble in Arundel with the electrical supply - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't
April 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Tulips are gorgeous, standing to attention
April 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such lovely colours
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise