Previous
Photo 695
Pink tulips after the storm
Last night was wet and very windy, so today the tulips are not looking their best.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
4
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5
Taken
10th April 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
spring
,
tulips
JackieR
ace
have they turned off the fountain? Gorgeous capture
April 11th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It wasn't working that day, but I know that they have been having trouble in Arundel with the electrical supply - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't
April 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Tulips are gorgeous, standing to attention
April 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such lovely colours
April 11th, 2024
365 Project
